Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Fast & Furious 9 is a forthcoming American action movie directed by Justin Lin and composed by Daniel Casey. A sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, and it’ll be the ninth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise together with the tenth full-scale film released overall. It’s the very first film in the franchise since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious not to be written or co-written from Chris Morgan and the very first movie since 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 to be directed by Lin.

Observing the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family have to face Dominic’s younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with his old enemy Cipher, and that holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Release Date

The collection of films known as The Fast Saga is shortly to release its final movie shortly. Due to the present pandemic scenario, there’s a delay in the release by a whole calendar year. The movie was supposed to release this May but is now confirmed to release on April 2, 2021.

We believe that is if the worldwide situation comes to a stop, they could delay it for a bit longer and the release may change to 2022.

Cast

Most of the old cast will Return for this movie, such as Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Chris’Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Cody can return as Brian, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Charlize Theron as Cipher and Helen Mirren as Magdalene, amongst many others.

Some fascinating newcomers are also in the Fast & Furious 9 movie. John Cena is Jakob and Michael Rooker will be seen playing with a character called Buddy. Some shocking developments, whose roles in the film are unknown so far are Cardi B, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett.

Plot and Trailer

The trailer for Fast & Furious 9 was released on January 31, which provided us with some insights. Turns out, John Cena’s villain Jakob is Dom’s brother. The trailer also shows that Han is back, and it is probably Letty always knew that he was still alive. But we are curious to know how did he live? We see Dom Toretto lead a quiet life, being off the grid with Letty and his son Brian. Particular fan speculations stage of the possibility that Eton, the villainous organization, might make an impact in Fast & Furious 9.

We simply can not wait for more of the movie, not its activity and speed through the entire set but it focuses on creating a family beyond blood that is infinitely interesting to see in a movie like this.