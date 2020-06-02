Home Hollywood Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast...
HollywoodMovies

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast and Furious 9 in May 2020. This sense of excitement among the fans is quite obvious as there is no doubt that Fast and Furious 9 will be a complete package of actions and thrill. After all “Fast and Furious” franchise is popular for its series of action films dealing with the heist, illegal street racing, and spies.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has put all our excitement and plans for the movie on hiatus. Due to this pandemic, the release date has been postponed to 2021. Though it is said that the film has been rescheduled, but fans are expecting that the film will not disappoint them.

Release date of “Fast and Furious 9”

Earlier, “Fast and Furious 9” was scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, by Universal Pictures. But the pandemic forced many countries to close theatres for the sake of social distancing. So, it is quite likely that the film would not be able to earn well internationally.

On March 12, 2020, the makers made an official announcement disclosing the new release date of “Fast and Furious 9”. It will release on April 2, 2021. 

On January 31, 2020, the official trailer of the film was released and created a craze among the fans. But sadly, we all have to wait for almost a year for Fast and Furious 9.

The cast of “Fast and Furious 9”

Fast and Furious 9 will be starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson, and Chris Bridges as the members of Dom’s team. In 2019, John Cena joined the cast and will be portrayed as the master antagonist, Jakob. This time, Jordana Brewster will also appear as Mia. Other actors like Sung Kang as Han, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Çipher will return.

The expected plot of “Fast and Furious 9”

It seems that in Fast and Furious 9, Dominic and his family will have to face various challenges and foes like other previous films of this franchise. But this time, the villain will be very powerful and it will be very difficult for Dominic and his team to defeat him. This time, they will be facing a deadly criminal and highly skilled racer, Jakob, the younger brother of Dom. Jakob will be seen working with Cipher and holds personal grudges against Dom. Fans have been hinted that Dom will have to face the sin of his past. Through the trailer, it is also cleared that Han is alive and may act as a help to Dom.

Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read:   Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   World War Z 2: release date, cast, plot And More update About The Series
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!
Also Read:   Alita battle angel 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!
Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend