Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

- Advertisement -

Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast and Furious 9 in May 2020. This sense of excitement among the fans is quite obvious as there is no doubt that Fast and Furious 9 will be a complete package of actions and thrill. After all “Fast and Furious” franchise is popular for its series of action films dealing with the heist, illegal street racing, and spies.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has put all our excitement and plans for the movie on hiatus. Due to this pandemic, the release date has been postponed to 2021. Though it is said that the film has been rescheduled, but fans are expecting that the film will not disappoint them.

Release date of “Fast and Furious 9”

Earlier, “Fast and Furious 9” was scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, by Universal Pictures. But the pandemic forced many countries to close theatres for the sake of social distancing. So, it is quite likely that the film would not be able to earn well internationally.

On March 12, 2020, the makers made an official announcement disclosing the new release date of “Fast and Furious 9”. It will release on April 2, 2021.

On January 31, 2020, the official trailer of the film was released and created a craze among the fans. But sadly, we all have to wait for almost a year for Fast and Furious 9.

The cast of “Fast and Furious 9”

Fast and Furious 9 will be starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson, and Chris Bridges as the members of Dom’s team. In 2019, John Cena joined the cast and will be portrayed as the master antagonist, Jakob. This time, Jordana Brewster will also appear as Mia. Other actors like Sung Kang as Han, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Çipher will return.

The expected plot of “Fast and Furious 9”

It seems that in Fast and Furious 9, Dominic and his family will have to face various challenges and foes like other previous films of this franchise. But this time, the villain will be very powerful and it will be very difficult for Dominic and his team to defeat him. This time, they will be facing a deadly criminal and highly skilled racer, Jakob, the younger brother of Dom. Jakob will be seen working with Cipher and holds personal grudges against Dom. Fans have been hinted that Dom will have to face the sin of his past. Through the trailer, it is also cleared that Han is alive and may act as a help to Dom.

Stay with us for more updates.