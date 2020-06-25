Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The bewitching beasts come back. . ! Fantastic beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald continued the old heritage of the magical world of Harry Potter, but its poor performance at the box-office was not something Warner Bros had anticipated. Also, the future of the programs that Warner Bros. had left for a five-movie-series seemed bleak.

However, at present, Warner Bros. looks fairly certain about the future of this next film, with an outstanding vision of J.K. Rowling controlling the entire film. Here are the updates about Great Beasts 3:

Release Date

Initially, it seemed the third movie will follow the two-year release time routine and will premiere on November 20, 2020. But this date was never set in stone, and when the production pushed back, we understood that 2020 was not the releasing year.

The filming will commence in spring 2020, and Warner Bros. will release the film on November 12, 2021. The makers needed more time for homework, and thus this change was completed. The corona pandemic has also led to major flaws in the entertainment world.

Cast

As we know that not all of them survived The Crimes Of Grindelwald, we have few of them being ruled out. So, one such personality is Leta Lestrange, who died tragically while rescuing Newt and many others. However, you can hold out hope for her to be seen probably in flashbacks.

Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander. He had been seen at Toronto International Film Festival, expressing his excitement for the next movie.

Regardless of the continuing legal battle, Johnny Depp has revealed he will return as Gellert Grindelwald.

Plot

As of this moment, there are no adequate details regarding the plot. However, on her Twitter accounts, Rowling has dropped a hint that the movie is going to be put in Rio De Janeiro from the 1930s.

On December 10, 2018,” Rowling finished the script, so it’s either an indicator of a Brazil-based desktop or a wise misdirection from the front.

Trailer

Given the fact that the production won’t commence till Spring 2020, the trailer or a teaser will probably fall in late 2020.