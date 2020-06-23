Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts Published in theatres in November 2016. The film franchise is a prequel and a spin-off of the famous Harry Potter movie series.

Fantastic Beasts is a series of events that took place before Harry Potter has been born. It tells the backstory of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, and other crucial characters from the Harry Potter movie. The film centers across Newt Scamander, a British magizoologist hired by the ministry to round up escaped magical creatures.

Having an IMDb score of 7.3/10 along with the Tomatometer at 75 percent, the movie was a hit hit hit. Thus far we have seen two films in the franchise and the fans are eagerly waiting for the third.

So let’s dig into the facts concerning the launch date, cast, and storyline to the upcoming movie.

Release Date

Since its introduction in 2016, the movie franchise has kept a steady rating followed by decent viewership. Fantastic Beasts 3 was originally supposed to launch in 2021. However, that the coronavirus pandemic has halted every major Hollywood production. As a result, the film was postponed and will now launch on 12th November 2021.

Plot

The film has introduced a brand new fan-favorite personality in the form of Newt Scamander. The British magizoologist has become the middle of attraction throughout the first two films. However, the film’s major focus is on defining the occasions before Harry Potter.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will focus on Albus and Newt attempting to find out a way to conquer Grindelwald. Leta sacrificed her entire life to assist Newt and the others escape from the clutches of Grindelwald. However, Creedence and Queenie have sided with Grindelwald whereas Newt stays committed to fighting Grindelwald with his brother Theseus. Grindelwald intends on utilizing Aurelius Dumbledore to destroy the Hogwart’s headmaster. Fantastic Beasts 2 showed that Credence is Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus’ brother.

Cast

Grindelwald murdered Leta LeStrange in the previous installment. This implies Zoe Kravitz will not be back for the next installment. This is how the cast stands for Fantastic Beasts 3:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald

Jude Law as Albus

Ezra Miller as Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore

Allison Sudol as Queenie

Dan Fogler as Jacob

Katherine Waterston as Porepentine

Carmen Ejogo as Seraphina

Jon Voight as Henry

Samantha Morton as Mary Lou

Jenn Murray as Chastity

Gemma Chan as Madam Ya Zhou

Trailer

Apart from that, due to the latest outbreak, the creation of the movie is put on hold, and that is the reason we must wait patiently for Warner Bros. Pictures to launch an official preview.