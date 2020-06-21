Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beast 3 is a fantasy Movie by David Yates and Composed by J. K. Rowling. The film series is a rip off for the prequel Harry Potter film series.

Release Date

The series has followed the two-year design. It had been theorized that this wonderful Beast 3 would launch on November 20, 2020. It was not final, but because Warner Bros pushed the production to a further date, it was understood that the movie wouldn’t release on the due date. We know the movie’s release date to be November 12, 2021.

Surprisingly, this wasn’t on account of the pandemic, and they simply needed more prep time to deliver their best. Even though there is no certainty that it won’t add in the delay.

Cast

Since it will be the continuation of the prior movie, the vast majority of the celebrities in the original cast will return to reprise their role. It’d be smart to assume that Eddie Redmayne, as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp since Grindelwald will be back to reprise their function.

Other actors, including Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), and Jude Law (Dumbledore) will be joining them in the cast.

Plot

J. K. Rowling has previously stated that the movies will cover 19 decades of Wizarding World history. That takes the previous one around 1945, the year Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald and took the Elder Wand himself. Feature includes the birth of Voldemort and the action surrounding the creation of his first Horcruxes. There are also speculations that with the leading narrative, the world of Harry Potter and the entire world of Fantastic Beast will intervene.

Trailer

Aside from that, due to the most recent outbreak, the creation of the movie is set on hold, and that’s the reason why we must wait patiently for Warner Bros. Pictures to release a formal trailer.