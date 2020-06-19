Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts 3 is the new release to take place from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise. However, it has been evident that Great Beasts hasn’t been as good as the Harry Potter series despite having some characters common in both the franchise. But lovers nevertheless seems excited for its third installment of this Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Well, here’s all you have to learn about Fantastic Beasts 3 along with its other recent updates.

Release Date

Despite the pandemic epidemic worldwide, that which we’re hoping is that perhaps the release date of the movie Fantastic Beasts 3 isn’t supposed to get pushed back as such hope Fantastic Beasts 3 to hit the theatres 12th November 2021.

Cast

Because it will be the continuation of their prior movie, the majority of the actors from the original cast will return to reprise their role. It would be smart to presume that Eddie Redmayne, as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp as Grindelwald will be back to reprise their role.

Other actors, including Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), and Jude Law (Dumbledore) will be joining them in the cast.

Plot and Trailer

Sadly there will not be some trailer out for Great Beasts 3 before the last weeks of the following year. The plot of this film Fantastic Beasts 3, is not known as of now but we are expecting something new and interesting to take place this time. However, The Crimes Of Grindelwald may continue its narrative in Fantastic Beasts 3 also.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is something to avoid the destiny of this crime Of Grindelwald and as such JK Rowling is very much determined to make Fantastic Beasts 3 to excel in all possible manner. The script is below work and the shoot too may start shortly. JK Rowling fans are hence optimistic and excited for the film to arrive this time.