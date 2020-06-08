Home Hollywood Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Fantastic Beasts is a fantasy movie series which is the prequel to the popular Harry Potter series. The films are composed and made by J.K Rowling. To start with, both movies became a box-office success. Fantastic Beast is a spin-off along with the prequel of the Harry Potter Franchise. This movie is the debut of Rowling’s as a screenwriter. The Movie is a generation of J.K. Rowling and the first film of the Franchise” Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” published on the 10th of November 2016.

The film received favorable reviews and testimonials of $814 million globally. Another part to this very first one released in November 2018 with not so great reviews and almost $654 million globally.

So let’s find out all the information and latest updates we will need to know before seeing the string’ Season 3.

Release Date

Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to emerge on 12th November 2021 because of a delay in filming because of alteration in the script.

The first film was not a huge success such as the earlier Harry Potter films, but it can’t be stated that it did not succeed.
A couple years after, the sequel released to some box office lowest for the entire franchise.

Plot

Not much is known, but J.K Rowling has hinted that the plot could be set in Rio De Janeiro throughout the 1930s.

What we understand is that the film will keep the story from the events of the previous film with Johnny Depp as the main villain Gellert Grindelwald- a wizard with dark powers.

In the second movie, we had been introduced into a younger version of Albus Dumbledore and discover that he’d made a magical blood pact with Grindelwald previously.

Cast

We can expect to visit Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp verified to reprise his role as Grindelwald.

Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), and Jude Law (Dumbledore) are also part of the cast.

Trailer

We think the teaser could take some time to be released because the movie release is on 12th November so that the trailer will be released sometime in the first weeks of 2021.

