Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

The Fantastic Beasts are back. . ! Fantastic beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald resumed the magical world of Harry Potter, but its poor performance at the box-office wasn’t something Warner Bros. was anticipating for. Additionally, the future of these programs that Warner Bros. had made for a five-movie-series seemed bleak. Here’s everything you want to learn about Fantastic Beasts 3:

Release Date

Originally, it appeared the third movie will embrace the two-year release period and will launch on November 20, 2020. However, this date wasn’t a promised one, and once the production was transferred ahead, we understood that 2020 was not the publishing year.

With filming about to kick-off in spring 2020, Warner Bros. will release the movie on November 12, 2021. This change has been done to secure more time for prep. Also, the corona pandemic has bothered the programs, causing more potential flaws.

Cast

As we know that not all of them survived The Crimes Of Grindelwald, we have few of them being ruled out. So, one such character is Leta Lestrange, who died tragically while rescuing Newt along with others. But you can hold out hope for her to be seen likely in flashbacks.

Eddie Redmayne will reunite as Newt Scamander. He was spotted at Toronto International Film Festival, expressing his excitement for the third movie.

Jude Law will return as Albus Dumbledore in tandem with Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski.

Alison Sudol may also join them as Queenie Goldstein and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.

Notwithstanding the current legal tussle, Johnny Depp has shown he will reunite as Gellert Grindelwald.

Storyline

At the moment, we have no substantial evidence of the storyline of this next movie. However, Rowling has dropped a sign on her Twitter account which the movie might be put in Rio de Janeiro from the 1930s.

J.K. Rowling finished the script on December 10, 2018, so it is either a hint of a Brazil-based setting or a witty misguidance in the side of hers.

Trailer

The trailer could surface in late 2020, given the creation won’t commence till spring 2020.