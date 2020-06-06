Home Hollywood Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!
HollywoodMovies

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!

By- Anand mohan
In 2001, we were astounded by the wonderful magical world of the Harry Potter Franchise. J. K. Rowling continues to stupefy us with another mysterious encounter by Fantastic Beasts Franchise.

Great Beast Series was put up to be a trilogy. The first movie’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ released in 2016 and the next’Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ in 2018. And the third installment is going to hit the screens soon. Read to acquire detailed information.

Release Date

It was supposed to launch on November 202o. WizardingWorld.com, the official page for all the wizarding world news, also announced that the shooting for prequel will start in spring 2020. But due to the outbreak, the shooting was halted.

On the other hand, the fantastic news for fans is that the shooting will be resumed in July. Steve Kloves will be working on the script of this third picture.

Now the launch date of the movie has been pushed to 2021.

Cast

We will be getting more of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander (Protagonist) and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald (Antagonist).

Other members of this ensemble cast including Jacob Kowalski as Dan Folger, Era Miller as Credence Barebone, Jude Law as Dumbledore, and Katherine Waterstone as Tina will even combine. Jessica Williams as an Ilvermorny professor may get a critical function.

However, the character of Leta Lestrange won’t be coming back again.

Plot

The movie hasn’t even been called yet. The story can be unknown. Even though it seems, the third film will happen somewhere in Rio Di Janerio.

The movie will probably follow a number of those Grindelwald’s followers as they attempt to find a way to break the blood pact. It’s not far stretch assume that we will be witnessing some epic wizarding battles in Fantastic Beasts 3. Most of us are waiting to watch Dumbledore casting spells on his older buddy Grindelwald.

