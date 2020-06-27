Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts is a series of movies inspired by the book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to See Them. After the hit of the second and first film, now its time for Fantastic Beasts 3.

Fantastic Beasts is a fantasy movie series that’s the prequel to the popular Harry Potter series. The movies are written and created by J.K Rowling. To begin with, both movies became a box-office success. Fantastic Beast is a spin-off Together with the prequel of this Harry Potter Franchise. This movie is the introduction of Rowling’s as a screenwriter. The Film is a creation of J.K. Rowling and the first film of the Franchise” Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” printed on the 10th of November 2016.

Release Date

The very first part of Is Great Beast premiered on 18 November 2018 using the name Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them.

This film earned nearly $655 million, and that is why it’s a second part. The manufacturers have announced that this film will have five components. The initial date of part 3 was 20 November 2020, but it was shifted nearly a year ahead. Now the newest date is 12 November 2021.

Cast

The cast would be just like the earlier parts because that’s the need for the story. They are- Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.

Plot

In the upcoming part, we’ll see that Newt Scamander and his company will be back with a few new experiences and a few new journeys. They’ll attempt to defeat Gellert Grindelwald. It will be set from the 1930s in Brazil.

The third part will give all answers that weren’t given in the earlier two components. The filming is at a stop because of Coronavirus Pandemic. As soon as the filming begins then, we’ll be getting some more information regarding the plot.