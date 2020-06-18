Home Hollywood Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Anand mohan
Fantastic Beasts 3 is occurring, you men! JK Rowling fans are thrilled about the release. If you are among these, you are at the right location.

We’ll be telling you everything that you have to know about this much-awaited Fantastic Beasts film.

The first two movies of the franchise have been titled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald respectively.

Even though the turnout at these movies has been phenomenal, many Harry Potter fans were frustrated.

But, that’s in no way harmed the prevalence of the initial two Fantastic Beasts movies. And now, it’s time for the third film. Keep reading to find out what’s awaiting you.

Plot

Although we don’t have precise information about the plot, we all do know that the setting will be in Rio de Janeiro.

With such an exotic location for the set, it seems like Fantastic Beasts 3 includes quite a lot for us in store.

Fans are making guesses about the plot based on the previous movie.

We had noticed that Leta Lestrange was killed by Grindelwald for assisting Newt and others. The plot will only become more intense from this stage.

Cast

Unluckily, not all endured the Crimes of Grindelwald. This rules her out, but she’ll pop up in the kind of a flashback.

Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander. Jude Law will replace as young Albus Dumbledore and will be joined by Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski.

Release Date

The official US release of Great Beasts 3 will be on 12 November 2021. However, we are unsure of the impact of COVID-19 on the production schedules of the movie.

The fantastic thing is that Rowling has finished with the screenplay. With this part cared for, the filming should follow as soon as the lockdown finishes.

Chances are low that the release date will probably be postponed. We will keep you updated regardless of what happens, so stay tuned!

