Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Fantastic Beasts Declared the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, which, much to our disappointment, was N’t a Victory. Warner Bros hadn’t anticipated poor reviews and inadequate box-office collection, particularly if it had planned to receive a five-movie series of Great Beasts.

However, today, Warner Bros. is quite optimistic about the way to make the third movie a hit, with Rowling’s incredible vision to navigate the entire series. Here’s everything you Want to know about Fantastic Beasts 3

Release Date

Initially, it appeared that Fantastic Beasts 3 would adhere to the two-year release blueprint and hit the theaters on November 20, 2020. However, this date was not fixed, and as soon as the creation was pushed back by Warner Bros., we understood that 2020 was not the year for the sequel.

Discussing the delay,” Warner Bros chairman Toby Emmerich stated they needed extra time for preparation so that they can deliver the best possible image.

Cast

Unluckily, not all suffered the Crimes of Grindelwald. Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) met a tragic ending whilst rescuing Newt along with others. This rules her out, but she’ll pop up in the form of a flashback.

Eddie Redmayne will reunite as Newt Scamander. Jude Law will replace as young Albus Dumbledore and will be joined by Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski.

Plot

As of the moment, a lot of the plot is kept under wraps. However, Rowling gave us clues as to where the next movie will be taken. She did so on her Twitter manages, correcting a spelling error that hinted towards the setting of Rio de Janeiro from the 1930s.

On December 10, 2018, Rowling finish the script, so it’s either a sign to some Brazilian placing or a witty misguidance from her side.