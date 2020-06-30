Fable 4: Xbox Series X July Games Showcase Won’t Include

- Advertisement -

It’s long been rumored, expected, and generally theorized that there is a Fable game in the works and could come into the Xbox series X. But that doesn’t look to be the case.

That is because Aaron Greenburg, general manager in Xbox, has shot down speculation that a new Fable game (let’s call it Fable 4), along with also a new Perfect Dark game proved potentially set for an announcement, assumedly at Microsoft’s July Xbox 20/20 event.

The speculation was stoked when The Verge journalist Tom Warren noticed the two placeholder reports on Twitter with @PerfectDarkGame and the @fable, one of which was being followed with a Microsoft employee and another by an account using an address registered to Microsoft. This prompted Warren and other people to chew over the concept that these were reports set up before an announcement for the two games.

But, Greenberg tweeted Warren in reply stating: “I understand everybody is hungry for news however sorry to get your hopes up. These reports are inactive for years, it is standard practice to procure social handles for our IP.”

I’m not sure who discovered the @fable and @PerfectDarkGame placeholders, but a Microsoft Xbox employee is following one, and the other is registered to a Microsoft email address 👀 pic.twitter.com/MagqUbPiZf — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 27, 2020

That much pours cold water on the idea that Perfect Dark matches statement and a Fable 4 would occur at some point. But that is not to say such games won’t be made on to your Xbox Series X that they will not be showcased at the future; unless Greenberg misdirection that that’s.

A narrative of Fable

The Fable series debuted in on the Xbox, offering a Zelda-like third-person action RPG using the main thrust of this game centered around creating good or bad decisions. It was much-loved and spawned sequels that popped up with the third game being developed in-house by Microsoft on the Xbox 360 after it acquired developer Lionhead Studios.

But with all the strange Fable: The Journey Kinect match arriving in 2012 to do little to satiate fans’ desire for a brand new Fable game, the show went dark after Fable 3. A collectible card game in the shape of Fable Fortune failed to deliver a correct follow-up to Fable 3.

In 2013 a teaser trailer for Fable Legends showcased a five-player Xbox One match where players could choose to play a one of a quartet of heroes or a villain. But that game got canceled in 2016 that Lionshead Studios closed.

All looked doomed before Xbox boss Phil Spencer that the match was being worked on as E3 2018. Since then there have been no signs about Fable 4.

However, the Xbox Series X will need secure first-party exclusive matches to view it square off from the PS5. As such, a Fable 4 match might not be round the corner, but it might still be on the horizon.

The same may be said for Perfect Dark. Microsoft had obtained the programmer in 2002 a hit Nintendo 64 first-person game developed by Rare; it was effectively reworked into Perfect Dark Zero for the Xbox 360. A brand new Perfect Dark game would help shocking reestablish its first-person shooter glory, with worked on Sea of Thieves.

If a brand new Perfect Dark along with Fable 4 does come to the Xbox Series X, we can expect them to make significant use of the 12 teraflops of ray-tracing and electricity capacities of the console. And with a game like Fable 4 inclined to have substantial open-world surroundings, we’d expect it to benefit in the Xbox Series X’s speedy SSD particularly. But time will tell if either makes it of these games out of the rumor mill and into reality.