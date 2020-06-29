Extracurricular Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Other Details

- Advertisement -

The teenage years of our lives are incredibly significant to many. Are the ages where folks become molded into adults and grow as humans. The life of such a teenager is described in the Korean Drama,’Extracurricular‘. The show follows an ideal student who is up to something, maybe not perfect.

Of ending up as a loser, the fear is a fear of several. It’s a Fear to a perfect student, Oh Jisoo, who is pushed to extremes when his life is caught. Many mature subjects and teen angst are explored in this show. As we follow along with the criminal life of Oh Ji-Soo, the teenage high school story gone wrong is an understatement.

Extracurricular Season 2 Release Date-

Season 1 of Extracurricular season one premiered on Netflix on April 29, 2020. The season consists of ten episodes. Thus, it is fairly early for the makers to tell anything about the renewal status as well as for us to state into the future of this sequence.

But should we follow the tendency of K-dramas. They are quite well-earned throughout the crowd, and a lot of them also have more than just one season. So we can anticipate season 2 to property up. We can’t expect it until 2022 if season 2 happens then. We have to wait until the launch.

Extracurricular Season Two Plot-

The story of Extracurriculars Revolves around a bunch of highschools pupils who participate in crime to earn a little additional cash. But soon hello recognize that those petty crimes have proven to be their greatest sins and now they are in a problem.

The model student Ji Soo a Crime to cover his tuition fee, and he is into trouble. Min-Hee, the school bully, also gets roped into a crime together with Gyu Ri.

Who is the Cast of Extracurricular?

The cast list of Extracurricular contains some talented and interesting celebrities. Some of the cast is listed below.

Dong-Hee Kim as Oh Jisoo

Park Joo-Hyun as Bae Gyu-Ri

Da-Bin Jung as Seo Minhee

Naam Yoon-Soo as Kwak Ki-Tae

Min-Su Choi as Mr. Lee