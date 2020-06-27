Extracurricular Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Netflix hit series Extracurricular is going to be renewed for season two? See what the future one of those makers and what’s going to occur next in the show are.

Extracurricular Season 2 Release Date

‘Extracurricular’ season 1 was located on April 29, 2020, on Netflix. It consisted of ten episodes. As far as the next season is concerned, it’s too early to forecast anything. But if you note the trend of K-dramas about the streamer, most of them happen to be extremely well-received by fans. A couple of these have also spawned over one season. So, yes,’Extracurricular’, which was able to wow audiences with its dark premise, holds enormous potential to find another outing.

Additionally, Season 1 of this play doesn’t end on a conclusive note. It wraps up with near-fatal, terrible consequences for its protagonists. So, if Netflix makes the decision to greenlit it to get a new variant, we could expect ‘Extracurricular’ season 2 to launch sometime in 2022.

Extracurricular Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

The cast extracurriculars comprise Kim Dong-hee as Oh Ji-soo, Jung Da-bin as Seo Min-hee, Park Ju-Hyun as Bae Gyu-Ri, and Nam Yoon-soo as Gi-tae. In supporting roles, we’ve Park Hyuk-Kwon as Cho Jin-woo Choi Min-soo as Lee Whang-Chul and Kim Yeo-jin as Lee Hae-gyoung.

In season 2, as and when that happens, we anticipate the whole lead cast to make their comebacks.

Extracurricular Season 2 Plot: What is predicted to happen this time?

The narrative of Extracurriculars Revolves around a lot of pupils who engage in crime to make a little extra cash. But shortly hey realize that those offenses have turned out to be their greatest sins and they are in a significant issue.

His tuition fee to be paid by An unthinkable crime, and he is into great trouble. The school bully, min-Hee, gets roped into a crime alongside Gyu Ri.