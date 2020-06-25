Home TV Series Netflix Everything You Need To Know About Lucifer Season 5
Everything You Need To Know About Lucifer Season 5

By- Vikash Kumar
Lucifer fans will be thrilled to know that Netflix has finally announced the release of the Season 5 premiere. The period of Lucifer, starring the one and only Tom Ellis, will debut on August 21 as formally announced by Netflix. Netflix has made this announcement on their official Twitter page.

A video that features his charming moments on screen and Tom Ellis has teased fans, and the teaser revealed snippets from the previous episodes. After it was reported that Tom Ellis has also decided to star as the title character for the sixth season, the news has been declared.

“We know you can not wait for Lucifer season, so here’s a devilish 66.6 second to keep you sinful until Season Five pt. 1 drop on August 21st,” as tweeted on the official Netflix Twiter handle.

Many reported it was seen for a brief moment that hunted for the show on Netflix, and it appeared on the trailer menu as”Season 5 Part 1 Coming 21 August”. This message had been removed after some time, but this had caused a lot of anticipation and excitement.

“News: Lucifer S5 Part 1 arrives on 21 August. Hell yes,” Netflix supported.

The fifth season promises to be an exciting watch. There will be a musical-themed episode. The season’s fourth episode, as teased by Tom Ellis himself, appeared like a musical event, but it seems. However, there will be a total musical episode afterward in the same season as Lucifer. It’s been demonstrated that the incident has also a very feel to the setting and will have two tunes.

Like mentioned earlier, in a few of the subsequent episodes, which is called’Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’,” there’ll be a sizeable musical outing having”multiple musical figures” to be seen from the episode.

“We wanted to have an actual grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just,’Oh, that will be the one where everybody sings and sings’, “It has been a little game of Tetris, but it has been super fun. It is going to be astounding. It is going to be just this type of bucket record thing for me,” Ildy Modrovich that the showrunner has said. The fourth season of Lucifer had ended with Lucifer being back on the throne of Hell.

Lucifer also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside, and Rachael Harris.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

