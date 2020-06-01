Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Euphoria is set to come back with the season. The narrative is an adaptation of a set of the same name, basically contains a group of high-school students as they handle everything, from identity and love to themes such as sex and drugs.

In an interview that the executive vice president of HBO, Francesca Orsi, explained that”Euphoria founder Sam Levinson has assembled an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We’re so thankful that he chose HBO as the house. We look forward to after these complex personalities as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 was located on HBO. The first season landed on Now TV and Sky Atlantic on August 6 in the UK. In July 2019, the show was revived for another season. The rumors surfaced that the season will air in 2020 Shortly afterward. But after assessing the situation, it is difficult to say regarding the release date. There’s been no word on if we could anticipate the second season of the show.

Euphoria Season 2 Trailer

No, the trailer isn’t out due to COVID-19, and season 2 production is on hold. However, in May, Euphoria Twitter manages posted entertaining bloopers of season 1.

Euphoria Season 2 Plot

The show is all about depicting the confused lives of high school teenagers trying hard to maintain their lives between much more scandals, sex, and drugs. Fans are already making theories up. Nevertheless, the storyline isn’t revealed.

In January 2020, Zendaya talked about Euphoria season two during a meeting in the Critics’ Choice Award: “I can’t wait. I only need to return to it so badly. I miss it.”

“You won’t even be able to guess what is coming… I couldn’t even suspect it,” Sweeney said. She said, “literally everything” about year two is”darker” as the figures will be”becoming more extreme situations.”

Euphoria Season 2: Cast

Zendaya will return as Rue, as the celebrity responded to the show’s renewal on Twitter writing,” Literally just got the telephone. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we have seen, wow…”

In a meeting, Zendaya said, “I think Euphoria educated me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my abilities because I doubted myself much.” She also said that”I was looking for something to prove I could do it, Euphoria served like that, many healthily. I never wish to plateau as an actress. [Being a celebrity ] brings me to places and allows me to do things I would probably never do because I am such an introverted individual.”

Other cast members might include, Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, along with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).