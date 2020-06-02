Euphoria Season 2: HBO Release Date, Cast, Soundtrack And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Euphoria was destined to return for their next season. The HBO play has been a success. It’s an American adaptation of an Israeli set of the same name, which follows a group of high school students as they handle everything, from identity and love to more heavy themes such as sex and drugs.

The Release Date of the Euphoria Season Two

There has not been any word from HBO on when can we anticipate the second season of the show. The pilot had struck on the US displays in June 2019, and the first season landed on Now TV and Sky Atlantic on Aug 6 in the UK.

All the dreadful business has stopped the production though the filming to the next season was going to get underway. There is not any information yet as to just how long the delay will be.

The cast Of Euphoria Season Two

The role of Zendaya is going to be back as Rue. The actor has reacted on Twitter to the renewal of the show.

And while we have had no official throw confirmations, we’d expect this great deal to combine her: Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), (Christopher) Algee Smith, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Leslie (Nika King).

Euphoria Season 2: Soundtrack

Euphoria‘s soundtrack is currently proving as popular as the series itself. And if you loved the soundtrack as much there are several playlists. Apple Music has got its playlist or you could find the most on Youtube of it.