Elon Musk Shot a Jab at Russia During a Post-Flight Press Conference After The Crew Dragon Launch

Elon Musk shot a jab at Russia Through a post-flight press conference after the Crew Dragon Launch.

Roscosmos fired back, noting that the agency doesn’t understand why the launching was such a huge deal.

The United States and Russia are moving quickly to get people back to the Moon.

NASA made history by launch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon into the International Space Station with astronauts on board. It was the very first launching with generating crew-capable spacecraft to send into space from US soil because of the end of the Space Shuttle program and the first launch of NASA’s Commercial Crew application, which tasked Boeing and SpaceX.

Russia was not impressed: Elon Musk

In a press conference after the successful launch, SpaceX manager Elon Musk stated, “the trampoline is functioning.” It was a reference to some remarks made by Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. This remark appeared to ignite a very casual war of words between the united states and Russia’s distance group.

Rogozin has spoken highly of NASA spaceflight efforts. His comment — the one that Musk was referencing — was that NASA might also”deliver its astronauts to the ISS using a trampoline,” rather than create its crewed launching systems. The comment of Musk was a jab back at the Russians.

Rogozin also applauded Musk for this reference, and took the jab in stride: Elon Musk

But while Rogozin was congratulatory on Twitter, the space agency itself issued.

“We do not understand the hysteria triggered by the successful launch of a Crew Dragon spacecraft,” Vladimir Ustimenko, a Roscosmos spokesperson, said in a statement on Twitter. “What should have happened a long time ago happened.”

Dear @JimBridenstine, it's safe to congratulate you at this point with a successful launch and docking. Bravo! I know how anxious you were for this major event to become a success. I wish @NASA team to successfully finish up reconstructing its national space transportation system — Государственная корпорация РОСКОСМОС (@Rogozin) May 31, 2020

Russia also contradicted President Donald Trump, noting that the US would be a leader regarding new space technology. Roscosmos responded on Twitter by noting that it has conducted”evaluations of two new rockets and [we will] restart our lunar program .”

Okay, so it’s not exactly a new, intense”space race” like we found from the 1960s. Still, the successful launch and docking of the Crew Dragon have sparked some healthy competition between the USA and Russia in the staffed spaceflight department.(Elon Musk)

It’s also worth noting that SpaceX’s fancy team capsule is not accredited by NASA… yet. Crew Dragon still must return to Earth in 1 piece with its team. Once it moves that milestone, NASA will have the chance to provide it the all-clear and add it into the area agency’s roster, letting them launch astronauts to space they want.