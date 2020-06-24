Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The teen drama series Elite is presently among the most in-demand series on the market. Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the series was on the air for only 3 seasons. But that has been enough for the show to earn a huge following.

Focusing on the struggles to match, the shows begin with an extremely relatable theme. Together with the audience being able to relate with the narrative, the series took to stardom. And with three seasons down, expectations are high about Season 4.

Release Date

The series understands no quitting. After the next season came this March, discussions started about renewing the series and seeing that the show’s understandable success. And now news has broken the show will be having a Season 4.

Netflix announced the show’s renewal just this May. The promptness indicates the prevalence of the show. And while we don’t understand when it may arrive, March 2021 will be a safe bet.

Cast

Considering how amazing the acting in the series has been, it will be unfair to replace any of the actors. Which means Season 4 will look to reunite with the show’s primary cast.

Georgina Amorós, Itzan Escamilla, Claudia Salas, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso will all be returning. But the future of Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito and Danna Paola in the series May Be in doubt.

Plot

The most important update we’ve of Season 4 is that there’ll be a significant shakeup. None of the original cast members will be changed. However, there may be a fair few new faces in the mix.

One thing for sure, the series never had a lack of drama. And it is fair to expect more will unfold. With the scripting for Season 4 someplace, let’s hope the show doesn’t lose its mojo.

Trailer

It is going to be some time before we get to see a glimpse since the production has not begun yet.