Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Elite is your favorite Teen thriller play from Netflix. The series premiered back in 2018 and has gotten popular with every season. The show portrays the strangest secrets that teens usually tend to conceal.

The show has been renewed year following season since the first installation premiered in 2018. The series was a hit because of its inception and enjoyed a rather inviting view from the audience and the critics. Though season three landed on 13th March 2020, guess what, the show has been revived for the 4th season also!

Elite is a Spanish series that’s three seasons in their title and the fourth one is also coming soon. The series had gained great success from the very first season and soon became a binge-worthy series.

Release Date

There is no official confirmation yet. Additionally, there were flaws in the series due to the present case of the epidemic of the coronavirus. We hope that the production starts as soon as possible because the fans are eagerly waiting for the new year.

Cast

The cast includes in the previous year. Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amorós will reprise their roles, Claudia Salas, as Rebeca and Georgina Amorós as Cayetana. But there isn’t any clarity whether Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Malick (Leïti Sène) will be back also. There’s no verification on any new faces into the cast of the show yet.

Plot

There’s still no update on the storyline of the show. But we could expect some new characters in the show. In the last season, we watched Guzman, Samuel, Rebeca, Ander, and Omar are still at Las Encinas, so in the upcoming year, the fans will soon see what will happen to them and the story will likely be picking up from that point.

Trailer

But we expect to see it soon since there is no confirmation of the launch date yet.

Well, this is it, men. We expect that you dare doing well in this. We wish you the very best for you and your family. Until then stay tuned for updates regarding the show.