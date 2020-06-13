Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Elite is a Spanish thriller television series on Netflix. It falls under the teen drama category. Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona created it. The ensemble cast comprises Maria Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Herran, Alvaro Rico, and Jaime Lorente, to name some.

The first season was released on Netflix on October 8th, 2018. Since then, Netflix has dropped two seasons of it. By adding a mystery element to itself, the storyline uniquely explores the issues teenagers face. Sexual themes are usually included. The series has received favorable reviews from critics.

Elite’s social networking stations announced on May 22nd the series was renewed for a fourth season. The tweet said, “It’s official. We will return for season 4.” But the creators have not mentioned a release date yet.

Release Date

In January, months before the release of Season 3 of Elite, the founders of this web series have renewed this drama for Season 4. And on 22 May, the next upgrade came when Netflix itself announced that there’ll be Season 4 of Elite and the year was at the production stage.

Thus, it’s very good news for those fans the creation of Season 4 has started. However, there isn’t any official release date to the Season 4 of Elite. It’s expected that Season 4 will come out at the end of 2020 or in the early months of 2021.

Plot

The previous 3 seasons followed the lives of a group of teens entangled in secrets, sex, drugs, and revenge. The finale of the third season left the viewer on a significant cliffhanger. So viewers are anticipating the fourth season to answer some questions. Exactly what the storyline might be, we don’t understand yet. However, some of the fan theories indicate a time jump and the potential launch of some new characters.

Cast

The third season’s finale said goodbye to five of its members. There was an official statement stating that the next cast members will be returning:

Aron Piper as Ander

Georgina Amoros as Cayetana

Claudia Salas as Rebeca

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzman

Itza Escamilla as Samuel

Omar Ayuso as Omar

