The coronavirus’s US effect has been particularly demanding on companies in the travel business, with airlines facing devastating losses and the need to woo customers back while also implementing dramatic security measures.

One of those coronavirus-related changes is the removal of in-flight drink service by most carriers.

The notion here would be to eliminate yet another interaction between workers and fliers, which will hopefully do more to decrease the transmission and spread of this coronavirus.

It has been particularly unkind to some — like hospitality and travel, that have historically relied on the things we can’t do. However, the coronavirus pandemic has been a ravager of virtually all business sectors globally, like sitting close to each other (on a plane) or the enjoyment of a morning breakfast buffet (in a resort ). Airlines are hit especially hard, with the experience today different than it was even as recently as this year’s beginning.

And at a recently announced shift, US air compressors are also now mandating the fliers wear face masks — using a minimum of one carrier, United Airlines, threatening to put fliers who refuse within an internal blacklist and denying them opportunities to fly again in the long run for a temporary period.

Along with the changes, continue coming. For many people, an in-flight beverage served from flight attendants together with refreshments helps calm their nerves. But that is currently starting to go away, also. (During Flying)

Feb CBS News, carriers such as Delta, JetBlue, and American Airlines, along with other people like Virgin Atlantic, have begun to remove in-flight drink service throughout the coronavirus pandemic as a way to cut back on contact between flight attendants and passengers. It was likely to be expected since everyone connected with aviation is attempting to find ways to lessen the spread of the virus. Because you do not want a beverage during your flight that will help you get where you are going, this advantage was natural to nix.

With snacks and bottled water inside, JetBlue is now offering bags in terms of what carriers do along these lines. JetBlue Mint passengers, meanwhile, get to enjoy meal boxes that arrive with wine and beer containers.

On a related note, of suspending drink service, one advantage presumably means there will be fewer chances for unruly passengers to show themselves. With nerves and anxieties particularly frayed now because of the pandemic, falling to present fuel for future outbursts can be regarded as a fantastic thing, no?

At any rate, these steps are temporary. Carriers will undoubtedly reintroduce advantages like this one back to the customer experience Since the pandemic fades off, which we expect it will do soon.