“Drifters” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you would love to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
“Drifters”, a popular anime television series, is an adaptation of adventurous Japanese Manga series written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano.

“Drifters” portrays the battle in a mysterious world. This battle is between “Drifters” and “Ends”. The IMDb rating of 7.7/10 has proved the fact that “Drifters” has impressed millions of viewers with its unique storyline. The season 1 of “Drifters” premiered on the Kyoto Broadcasting System and its episodes aired between October 7, 2016, and December 23, 2016.

After the first season 1, fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the second season of “Drifters”.

Release date of “Drifters” Season 2

The arrival of the second season is pretty sure as the season 1 finale ended with a note, “To be continued second season, See you again. Tokyo 20XX. Sayonara”.

The makers have not yet revealed the exact date of season 2 of “Drifters”. It is expected that season 2 may debut in 2022 as the screenwriting is in progress.

The expected plot of “Drifters” Season 2

In the first season of “Drifters”, great Samurai “Shimazu Toyohisa”, after being badly injured in a fierce battle, wakes up in a parallel world.

There he meets other great warriors from different times. Along with Toyohisa, these warriors form the group “Drifters”. Drifters resist the evil “Ends” from winning over that parallel world. The “Ends” have creatures like giants, dragons as the part of their group whereas Octobrist Organisation, a group of the human magician, brings many great warriors to make drifters stronger.

The season 2 will start from where season 1 ended. It may show intense battles between “Drifters” and the “Ends”.

The cast of “Drifters” Season 2

The expected cast of “Drifters” Season 2 includes various voice artists who would be the voice of characters. Some of them are :

  • Yuichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa
  • Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid
  • Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunga
  • Shiho Kokido as Olminu
  • Kenji Fukuda as Alesta
  • Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy
  • Koji Yusa as Flame
  • Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune
  • Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi
  • Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no Haruakira
  • Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus
  • Tomokazu Sukita as Saint Germi
  • Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibale

