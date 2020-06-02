Drifters season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

Enthusiasts of the game plan are of now remaining by madly to the gleaming new from the plastic new season of Drifters. Following the stunning and hit the season, being a fan went distraught for the following season of the game-plan. It has been a long time since the season and the season indicated it isn’t here, and it’s driving fans incensed.

Drifters is an arcade plan requested from the indistinct title’s manga by Kouta Hirano. The hour of this blueprint was discharged in 2016, and a couple of type scenes are distributed until 2018. After since everyone was clutching this season.

Even though the renewal of the show was announced way back in 2016, it has not moved any further with the development. But, keep an eye out for this space as we will update it as soon as something official breaks.

Cast: Drifters season 2

The manufacturers have not released details for season 2. But going from the previous season, the cast includes Yūichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa, Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid, Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga, Shiho Kokido as Olminu, Kenji Fukuda as Alesta, Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy, Koji Yusa as Flame. Another cast includes Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibal, Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no more Haruakira, Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus, Tomokazu Sukita as Saint Germain.

Drifters Season 2: Premiere Date, Characters, Plot

Kouta Hirano is the writer and illustrator behind the success of Drifters (Dorifutazu in Japanese), an action fantasy manga. The series was first introduced in Shonen Gahosha’s Young King Ours magazine in 2009. The first season of Drifters was aired between October and December 2016. If you love watching war and adventure, then this series is perfect for you. Many potent individuals are transported from their world to an unknown world. They have formed these groups here so that they can destroy the war troops that are dangerous for human habitation. The group formed here is named drifters probably because they are drifted away from their land. The series is full of war and adventures that these drifters go through as the rivals that they have to fight have dragons and demons as their team.

Drifters Plot

During the Battle of Sekigahara, Shimazu Toyohisa manages to wound Li Naomasa but also gets critically injured himself. He walks away from the battlefield, bleeding. He is suddenly transported into a long corridor with many doors. He finds a man wearing spectacles waiting for him there, at a desk. In due course, Shimazu finds out his name, Murasaki, who leads him through the nearest door. When he wakes up, he is in a different world. He soon meets other warriors like himself, who have been transported through various doors to this world. They all are sent here to be a part of the group, “Drifters”.

This new world is inhabited by various creatures such as native humans, hobbits, elves, and dwarves. Other than these, there is an opposing group of creatures “Ends” who seem to have a leading hand in the war. They aim to take over the world and destroy the life that has inhabited it. The Ends have monstrous creatures such as dragons and giants who can easily destroy anything standing in their way.

Release of the new season

