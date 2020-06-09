Home TV Series Netflix Dracula Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update
TV SeriesNetflix

Dracula Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
Dracula is a series that is loved by all and hated by none. However, the news regarding the release of the show might surprise you. Keep reading.

Everyone’s all-time favorite Dracula series was released on BBC for the first time on January 1, 2020. Yes, at the time of the New Year. The show was broadcasted for 3 consecutive days on BBC One and Netflix consisting of 3 episodes. However, even after its initial success, the show has not yet been renewed.

Release date

As mentioned above, the show has not been renewed by the company for season 2. There has not yet been any information regarding the release of season 2 of the show. One of the reasons for the same can be the ongoing worldwide pandemic, COVID-19. Due to the spread of coronavirus, many shows, as well as production companies have been affected. Dracula season 2 might be one of them.

Since the renewal of the show has not been announced, the show can be seen on the screens by the end of 2021.

Season 1 cast

Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Dolly Wells as Agath Van Helsing, John Hefferman as Jonathan Harker, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, and many other well-known artists in the show.

The show has scored a rating of 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

