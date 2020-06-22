Doctor Strange 2 Release Date Moved Out Of November 5, 2021, To March 25, 2022, Amid The Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might have to wait a little more time to conjure its spell. The Disney/Marvel Studios film has moved out of November 5, 2021, to March 25, 2022, amid the coronavirus catastrophe, which has postponed several studio tentpoles.

The movie, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and is from director Sam Raimi, had been pushed due to the pandemic, from May 2021 into the November frame.

The most recent move came minutes after Sony and Marvel Studios pushed back their untitled Spider-Man sequel from summertime 2021 into November 5, 2021.

On Friday, Disney also moved Thor: Love and Thunder up one week to February 11, 2022 (it formerly was nominated for February 18, 2022). On April 3, Disney altered much of its masterpiece in response to this pandemic, including nearly all of the MCU’s Phase 4 films.

Michael Waldron, head writer Marvel’s forthcoming Disney+ series Loki, is composing the Doctor Unusual sequel. Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme first emerged in the 2016 movie directed by Scott Derrickson and also in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and some cameo at Thor: Ragnarok.