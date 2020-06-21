Doctor Strange 2 Release Date, Expected Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Doctor Strangeraked In over $200 million during its national run, with a worldwide total of over $675 million, therefore it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Doctor Strange 2 is happening. Still, Marvel sure took their time making the official statement. But don’t worry, Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange.

A recent story out of Variety Claims that on the film remains occurring regardless of setbacks in the pandemic, behind the scenes.

The good thing is that Scott Derrickson, who did such beautiful work on the very first film, has fallen out of directing Doctor Strange 2, which currently has the intriguingly pulpy (and awesome) name of Doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Madness.

There have already been some developments after Derrickson’s walkout. None aside from Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi is currently waiting in the wings to take over helming the sequel. Michael Waldron, the direct author of Disney+’s forthcoming Marvel series, Loki, has also been brought aboard to operate on the script.

THR, Who broke the news, are not convinced yet if this will be a complete rewrite of Jade Bartlett’s very first screenplay or maybe not, but we’re keeping an eye out for more data on the prior Rick And Morty writer’s newfound involvement.

It’s clear the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is undergoing some changes.

Doctor Strange 2 Release Date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was Scheduled to hit theatres on May 7, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has shifted to a March 25, 2022 discharge date.

Doctor Strange 2 Cast

Stephen Strange, as will Benedict Wong as Wong, will be returned as by benedict Cumberbatch. We are going to see more of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s compelling Mordo, too.

Elizabeth Olsen, aka Scarlet Witch, will also be linking Doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Madness, which backs up the reports that the Vision and Scarlet Witch focused Disney+ series, WandaVision, will play a vital role in establishing Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Strange 2 Story

Jade Bartlett first worked on the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, according to Collider. Bartlett, an up-and-coming screenwriter, made waves with her script for Miller’s Girl, Which, again in 2016, was voted as the top unproduced script on the Black List of Hollywood — because then optioned by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Stage Grey shingle.

Generation Weekly (through the comic book) includes a short synopsis about what we can expect from the narrative before cameras are rolling:

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research about the Time Stone. However, an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash unspeakable evil.”

That”old friend turned enemy” is Most Likely to be Mordo, Continuing his nefarious plans glimpsed in one of the movie scenes.

Loki author Michael Waldron is currently aboard the sequel tinkering with a brand new version of the screenplay for Marvel.

Ahead of Derrickson’s departure, and because of Marvel’s silence Following fans presumed the director and his original, Robert Cargill did have some considerable Influence on the script for the sequel. Still, Cargill has revealed. This is not true. Neither he nor Derrickson “had the chance” to work with it at all.