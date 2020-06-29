Doctor Strange 2: Check Out The Release Date, Possible Cast, Trailer And Every Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Doctor Unusual raked In over $200 million during its domestic run, using a global total of over $675 million, so it shouldn’t be any surprise that Doctor Strange 2 is occurring. Still, Marvel sure took their time making the official announcement. But don’t worry, Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange.

A recent story out of Variety Claims that the movie is still occurring regardless of setbacks from the pandemic.

The good thing is that Scott Derrickson, who did such fantastic work on the first movie, has fallen from directing Doctor Strange 2, who currently has the intriguing pulpy (and awesome) name of Doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Madness.

There have been some huge developments after the walkout, however, of Derrickson. None other than Spider-Man and Evil Dead manager Sam Raimi is now waiting in the wings to take over helming the sequel. Michael Waldron, the lead author of Disney+’s forthcoming Marvel series, Loki, has also been brought aboard to work on the script.

THR, Who broke the news, aren’t sure yet if this is going to be a complete rewrite of Jade Bartlett’s very first screenplay or not, but we’re keeping an eye out for more data on the prior Rick And Morty writer’s newfound Participation.

Doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Madness is undergoing some big changes.

Doctor Strange 2 Release Date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had been Scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2021. To a March 25, 2022 discharge date, it has now shifted due to the pandemic.

Doctor Strange 2 Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange, as will Benedict Wong as Wong. We’ll see more of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s persuasive Mordo, as well.

Ejiofor says he’s looking forward to working with Raimi.

“He is coming on. I am very, very excited about that,” said the performer, also affirming his Participation in the movie. “Obviously, we have been kind of disrupted as the whole planet has been in the pandemic, but hopefully we are back on track with this and ongoing very soon, so I am very excited about it.”

Elizabeth Olsen, the aka Scarlet Witch, is also joining Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which backs up the reports that the Vision and Scarlet Witch focused Disney+ show, WandaVision, will play a vital role in establishing Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Strange 2 Characters

First screenwriter Jon Spaihts first hinted we might eventually get to meet Clea on display in Doctor Strange 2. There is a catch, though. “She’s a tricky character to interpret because her uncle is a type of fire-headed omnipotent god, and she’s kind of a hot babe who studies magic,” Mr. Spaihts told CBR. “That is a tricky relationship to bring out of a comic novel and on into a film screen. But she is a very strong character as a foil, a love interest, a colleague of Doctor Strange’s, and she always carries with her width of the puzzle as to whether she is human, and the way humans, and what that means because of his relationship to her. We might discover a way to introduce her into the narrative.”

Well, that explains why we did not see her. We have our collection of characters we’d love to see appear in the sequel, also, but no matter Clea is overdue for her closeup.

Other rumored character inclusions comprise Jericho Drumm, Brother Voodoo!

Doctor Strange 2 Trailer

Well, the movie hasn’t even started filming yet, so that you need to chill probably. We’ll update this as soon as there’s any official Confirmation one way or another.