Doctor Prisoner Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Doctor Prisoner is a South Korean television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry in the entertainment industry on March 20, 2019. Based on the positive response from the entertainment critics, development has renewed the series for the second consecutive time. In this article, I’ll discuss Doctor Prisoner season 2 release date, cast and all you need to know

The series is directed by Hwang In-hyuk, developed by KBS Drama Production. It follows the Medical drama genre. Park Kye-ok writes the story of the series. The first season of the series consists of 32 episodes with a runtime of around 35 minutes holding more than a million active viewers. Jidam Inc is the production company involved in producing the television series. Ahn Hyung-jo is the executive producer for the television series.

When is Doctor Prisoner Season 2 Release Date?

Doctor Prisoner Season 2 will be released on June,15,2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the second season of the series. Shooting progress of the season has been completed and currently in the editing process. Fans can enjoy the second season of the series similar to the first season in the online video streaming platform, Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Doctor Prisoner Season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included In Doctor Prisoner Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of the television series. It’s expected that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the series. Fans can enjoy their favorite cast in the second season of the series. The development will retain the main cast to maintain the continuity of the series. We provide cast details from the previous season to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in Doctor Prisoner Season 2.

Following are the cast included in Doctor Prisoner Season 2

Namkoong Min as Na Yi-je,

Kwon Nara as Han So-geum,

Kim Byung-chul as Seon Min-sik,

Choi Won-young as Lee Jae-joon,

Jin Hee-kyung as Mo Yi-ra,

Lee Da-in as Lee Jae-in,

Park Eun-suk as Lee Jae-hwan,

Lee Min-young as Bok Hye-soo,

Lee Jun-hyeok as Go Young-cheol,

Kang Shin-il as Kim Sang-chun,

Jang Joon-Nyoung as Tae Choon-Ho,

Lee Yong-joon as Hyun Jae-mi,

Lee Hyun-Kyun as Supervisor Ham Gil-Sun,

Park Soo-young as Supervisor Oh Cheol-Min,

Kang Hong-Suk as Shin Hyun-Sang,

Jang Hyun-sung as Prosector Jung Wi-sik,

Bae Yoon-kyung as Jung Se-jin,

Kim Jung-nan as Oh Jung-Hee,

Choi Duk-Moon as Center Chief of Taegang Hospital,

Chae Dong-Hyun as Choi Dong-Hoon,

Kim Dae-Ryeong as Choi Jung-Woo,

Kang Ji-Hoo as Prosector Kang,

Nam Kyoung-Eub as Congressman Jung Min-Je,

h Dong-Min as Moon Yong-Sung,

Jung In-Gyeom as Seon Min-Joong,

Ryeo Woon as Han Bit,

Woo Mi-Hwa as Kim Young-Sun,

Park Ji-Yeon as Ha-Eun’s mother ,

Lee Joo-seung as Kim Seok-woo,

Kim Ji-eun as Oh Min-jeong,

Park Se-Hyun as Kim Hye-Jin,

Bae Seung-Ik as Hong Nam-Pyo.