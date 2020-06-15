Home TV Series Netflix Doc Martin Season 10 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To...
Doc Martin Season 10 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Doc Martin is a British television medical comedy-drama series. The first announcement about the series came back in June 2000. The series made its initial debut in the entertainment industry on 2 September 2004. The series has completed nine seasons of the series consisting of 70 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience development has shown positive signs towards the tenth season of the series. In this article, I’ll Doc Martin season 10 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series is directed by Nigel Cole, Written by Philippa Braithwaite, Created by Dominic Minghella. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 70 minutes holds more than a million active viewers. The series has been developed to focus audience mainly on the United Kingdom. IMDB rating of the television series is 8.3/10.

When Is Doc Martin Season 10 Release Date?

Doc Martin season 10 will be released within this year. The tenth season of the series got renewed recently. For those who are living in the United Kingdom can enjoy the series through ITV. It’s been leaked that series might get released through online video streaming platforms, reaching millions of active subscribers worldwide. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Doc Martin Season 10. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included Doc Martin Season 10?

Cast details of Doc Martin Season 10 have been regularly updated from the development. It’s said that there won’t be any changes in the cast details of the series. Most of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the tenth season of the series. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Doc Martin Season 10

  • Caroline Catz as Louisa Ellingham,
  • Ian McNeice as Bert Large,
  • Martin Clunes as Martin Ellingham,
  • Joe Absolom as Al Large,
  • Selina Cadell as Sally Tishell,
  • John Marquez as Joe Penhale,
  • Eileen Atkins as Ruth Ellingham,
  • Jessica Ransom as Morwenna Newcross,
  • Stephanie Cole as Joan Norton,
  • Stewart Wright as Police Constable,
  • Lucy Punch as Elaine Denham,
  • Katherine Parkinson as Pauline Lamb.

Doc Martin Trailer

As of now, we don’t have any information about the Doc Martin Season 10 Trailer. We regret the inconvenience caused due to the lack of Doc Martin Trailer. We provide visual content from the previous season of the series to get glimpses of information.

Kavin
As of the fans of this series, Black Summer...
