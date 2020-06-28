Home TV Series Netflix Disenchantment Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More Information
TV SeriesNetflix

Disenchantment Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More Information

By- Aryan Singh
Disenchantment is another American fantasy animated sitcom created for Netflix. Matt Groening has produced the show. The production companies for the show are the ULULU Company and Rough Draft Studios.

Season 1 of the show was released on August 17, 2018. Whereas, Season 2 aired on Netflix on September 20, 2019. The initial reviews of the fans were positive. Each season consists of 10 episodes. Once season 1 of the show was aired, Netflix ordered another 20 episodes, confirming the release of Season 3 and Season 4 of the show.

Disenchantment Season 3 release date

After the renewal of the show in August 2018, There have been rumors all over the internet regarding the release date of season 3 of the show. However, as of now, the release date of the show is yet to be announced. Season 3 of disenchantment is going to be released in 2020 itself.

The delay in the announcement of the release date of the show can be caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spreading all across the globe.

Disenchantment season 3 cast

The show is known to star the best voices in America.
Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zog, Tress MaCneile as Queen Oona, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, David Herman as The Herald, Maurice Lamarche as Odval, Lucy Montgomery as Bunty is all a part of the crew onboard.

Also Read:   Hanna Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And More Updates

Till then, stay safe, stay connected.

