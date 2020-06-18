Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

Dirty John is an American original crime anthology television series. The first season of the series debuted Henry into the entertainment industry on November 25, 2018. The second season of the series, released recently, received a mixed response from the entertainment critics. As of now, the series has completed 12 episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss Dirty John season 2 episode 13 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series created by Alexandra Cunningham. It follows the True crime, Anthology genre. The story of the series is based on the podcast Dirty John by Christopher Goffard. Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Christopher Argentieri, Mark Herzog, Christopher Cowen, Jeffrey Reiner,

Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Alexandra Cunningham, Jessica Rhoades are the executive producers of the television series.

As announced earlier, the television series is the co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. The production companies involved in financially supporting the television series are Atlas Entertainment,

Los Angeles Times Studios, Nutmegger, Universal Cable Productions, Universal Content Productions.

When Is Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date?

Dirty John season 2 episode 13 will be released on June 23, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses, there won’t be any changes in the television series’ release date. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development. Those who are residents of the United States o America can find the season through American local cable channel network, USA Network. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included in Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13?

The development has been updating the cast details of the television series through press releases and social media posts. It’s said that development had a huge list of performance artists while approaching the series, which took a bit longer for settling down and starting the shooting progress of the Dirty John Season 2. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Dirty John Season 2

Connie Britton as Debra Newell,

Eric Bana as John Meehan,

Juno Temple as Veronica Newell,

Julia Garner as Terra Newell,

Jean Smart as Arlane Hart,

Keiko Agena as Nancy,

Jake Abel as Trey,

Kevin Zegers as Toby Sellers,

Jeff Perry as Michael O’Neil,

Julie Dretzin,

Vanessa Martínez as Celia,

Judy Reyes as Verga,

Joe Tippett as Bobby,

Sprague Grayden as Tonia Sells,

Lindsey Kraft as Ruth,

John Getz as Dwight,

Joelle Carter as Denise Meehan-Shepard,

Amanda Peet as Betty Broderick,

Christian Slater as Dan Broderick,

Rachel Keller as Linda Kolkena,

Missi Pyle as Karen Kintner,

Emily Bergl as Marie Stewart,

Holley Fain as Evelyn Crowley,

Lena Georgas as Janet Ravis,

Tiera Skovbyeas Young Betty Broderick,

Chris Mason as Young Dan Broderick.