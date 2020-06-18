Home TV Series Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date, Cast & All Update
TV Series

Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Dirty John is an American original crime anthology television series. The first season of the series debuted Henry into the entertainment industry on November 25, 2018. The second season of the series, released recently, received a mixed response from the entertainment critics. As of now, the series has completed 12 episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss Dirty John season 2 episode 13 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series created by Alexandra Cunningham. It follows the True crime, Anthology genre. The story of the series is based on the podcast Dirty John by Christopher Goffard. Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Christopher Argentieri, Mark Herzog, Christopher Cowen, Jeffrey Reiner,

Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Alexandra Cunningham, Jessica Rhoades are the executive producers of the television series.

As announced earlier, the television series is the co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. The production companies involved in financially supporting the television series are Atlas Entertainment,

Los Angeles Times Studios, Nutmegger, Universal Cable Productions, Universal Content Productions.

When Is Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date?

Dirty John season 2 episode 13 will be released on June 23, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses, there won’t be any changes in the television series’ release date. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development. Those who are residents of the United States o America can find the season through American local cable channel network, USA Network. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included in Dirty John Season 2 Episode 13?

The development has been updating the cast details of the television series through press releases and social media posts. It’s said that development had a huge list of performance artists while approaching the series, which took a bit longer for settling down and starting the shooting progress of the Dirty John Season 2. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Dirty John Season 2

  • Connie Britton as Debra Newell,
  • Eric Bana as John Meehan,
  • Juno Temple as Veronica Newell,
  • Julia Garner as Terra Newell,
  • Jean Smart as Arlane Hart,
  • Keiko Agena as Nancy,
  • Jake Abel as Trey,
  • Kevin Zegers as Toby Sellers,
  • Jeff Perry as Michael O’Neil,
  • Julie Dretzin,
  • Vanessa Martínez as Celia,
  • Judy Reyes as Verga,
  • Joe Tippett as Bobby,
  • Sprague Grayden as Tonia Sells,
  • Lindsey Kraft as Ruth,
  • John Getz as Dwight,
  • Joelle Carter as Denise Meehan-Shepard,
  • Amanda Peet as Betty Broderick,
  • Christian Slater as Dan Broderick,
  • Rachel Keller as Linda Kolkena,
  • Missi Pyle as Karen Kintner,
  • Emily Bergl as Marie Stewart,
  • Holley Fain as Evelyn Crowley,
  • Lena Georgas as Janet Ravis,
  • Tiera Skovbyeas Young Betty Broderick,
  • Chris Mason as Young Dan Broderick.
Also Read:   Here Some Latest Updates About Renewal Of Netflix's Show 'Alexa And Katie' For Season 5.
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Updates
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Venom is a movie created under the Sony Pictures banner, and its victory was somewhat shocking to everybody, so if its sequel exploded, fans...
Read more

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Guardians are a prominent superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the first film was announced, fans believed that Marvel Studios are creating...
Read more

Westworld Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
Westworld is an American science fiction Western and dystopian television series. For those who are active in social media might have known the fact...
Read more

My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

HBO Kavin -
My Brilliant Friend is an Italian- and Neapolitan-language coming-of-age drama television series. The series gained a positive momentum amount the audience community in various...
Read more

Liar Season 3 Release Date, Cast & Major Updates

TV Series Kavin -
Liar is a British thriller television series. The second season of the series concluded recently has managed to perform well, gaining a mixed response...
Read more

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All Update

HBO Kavin -
Doom Patrol is an American web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on February...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About NCIS 17

TV Series Sunidhi -
This seventeenth division of NCIS, an American police procedural fiction TV series, basically broadcasted on CBS from September 24, 2019, through April 14, 2020....
Read more

She Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Netflix Sunidhi -
"She", an Indian fiction web television series produced and penned by Imtiaz Ali, and Divya Johry is. Led by Arif Ali and Avinash Das...
Read more

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast & All Update

Netflix Kavin -
Too Hot to Handle is a reality television dating game show. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from all age...
Read more

Sony PS5: How to Pre-Order ? And More Info

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sony's PS5 is supposed to arrive at'Holiday 2020,' which means it's set to launch around November. But though the PS5's design was revealed, the...
Read more
© World Top Trend