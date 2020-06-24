Diable IV Video Game: Check Out The Release Date And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Diablo IV is an online action role-playing game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. The game is the fourth installment in the Diablo series. The game was officially announced on November 1, 2019. The director of the fourth installment is Luis Barriga, and the producer is Tiffany Wat.

The game was announced at BlizzCon 2019. The game will be released at PlayStation, PC, and Xbox One. During the Blizzcon, a lot of insights related to the game were also given. Series features such as loot focused character building, procedurally generated dungeons, etc. are returning to the game.

Diablo IV release date

The fans have been patiently waiting for the developers to announce the release date for the video game. However, the release date for the same has not yet been announced. Despite this, there are some speculations going around, saying that the game can release anytime during 2021.

Good news for gamers

Gamers will enjoy playing Diablo IV on its release. Quite a lot of new features have been added to make the game more and more enjoyable. Features such as player vs player, open-world etc. have been added into the game. Along with this, three playable classes have been revealed during the time of the announcement- barbarian, sorceress, and druid.

