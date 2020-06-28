Home Movies Detective Pikachu 2 release date: When can we expect it?
Detective Pikachu 2 release date: When can we expect it?

By- Vikash Kumar
The very first movie arrived at cinemas on May 10 after generation happened between January and May 2018.

A timescale would imply that we couldn’t. If filming got underway this 14, expect to see the sequel. If they want to aim for it, Warner Bros has a slot for”Untitled WB Event Film” on December 25, 2020.

We’re Likely looking at 2021 in the oldest, though, and Warner Bros has an”Event Film” release slot now free on February 2, 2021.

Detective Pikachu 2 cast: Who’s coming back?

Well, At the moment, we could assume that Justice Smith will be back as Ryan Reynolds and Tim Goodman will soon be back too, not voicing Detective Pikachu, but enjoying Harry Goodman, Tim’s dad.

The ending of the first film Because Harry’s consciousness had been moved by Mewtwo to the Pokemon to save 23, Revealed the motive Tim could hear Detective Pikachu was. With the danger gone, Mewtwo restored Harry to his human form, and Pikachu is back to the adorable”pika, pika” dialogue.

Other potential returnees include Kathryn Newton as Lucy Stevens, a journalist who helps out about the case, and Ken Watanabe as Harry Goodman’s buddy Detective Yoshida.

Detective Pikachu 2 plot: How does the first movie set it up?

We reckon it will be very different from the first, although we do not know what kind the sequel will require at this moment in time.

Harry Has been revived, so the sequel could see while Pikachu and the other Pokemon remain voiceless Harry and Tim solve crimes together. But this will rob the sequel of what makes the first movie such a joy.

Could it be a place from the world of Ryme City? We don’t know now.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

