Destiny 2 How much does it cost to play?

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
The game was launched on 6 September 2017 and grabbed quite an attention. It is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. Its platform is Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Story

Destiny 2 starts with a new conflict with the Cabal. At the game’s outset, a new Cabal army led by the villainous emperor, Dominus Ghaul, who invades the Last City on Earth. As the Guardians and Vanguard work on evacuating civilians, Ghaul attacks the Traveler with a giant ship that creates some energy barrier around it. Scattered and powerless, the Guardians must acquire new powers to face Ghaul and the Red Legion, venture to new worlds in the Destiny universe, and reclaim the Last City.

How much does it cost to play?

The standard edition will retail for $60 (around Rs. 3,900) with the Destiny 2 Limited Edition selling for $99 (roughly Rs. 6,500). There’sThe Destiny 2 Collector’s Edition will cost you $249.99 (almost Rs. 16,000).

New sensational Mobile Nubia's RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20
