Derry Girls Season 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Derry Girls is a favorite sitcom that has become one of the art of comedy. The series was loved by the audience. The series has till date 2 Seasons released and people are waiting for the next season. Nicola Coughlam who started in this show has already hinted towards part 3 of Derry Girls. She tweeted”No demand for a request. We’re filming Derry Girls season 3 next year!” So yes Season 3 is happening.

Release Date

The show has been verified but the release dates have yet to be shown yet. The release will probably be next year likely but the dates aren’t fixed yet. As we understand the present status of Pandemic and Crisis on account of the outbreak of COVID-19. Everything is affected and everyone is under Lockdowns. So we can anticipate a delay in the release of Derry Girls Season 3 also.

Cast

The cast has not been shown yet but we can anticipate some cast from the previous seasons to return in Derry Girls Season 3. Some of them are as follows:

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin

Louisa Harland as Orla

Nicola Coughlan as Clare

Jaimee-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle

Dylan Llewellyn as James

Tara Lynne O’Neil as Ma Mary

Ian McElhinney as Grandpa Joe

Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael

The writer of the show also confirmed that there will be some new cast and characters and there will be a new huge superstar in it.

Plot

Derry Girls follows the story of five friends. About their ups and downs. So in season 3 we also expect that the madness between them continues. The maker of the show lica McGee reported that she can not share much but they’ll be getting into more trouble for certain.

Trailer

No, there’s no trailer yet. We will have to wait a bit more for the trailer of Season 3.