“Derry Girls” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Channel 4’s Derry Girls is quite popular for its black comedy. After the success of the second season of Derry Girls, fans are waiting for its third season.

This creation of Lisa McGee, has received positive responses not only from viewers but also from the critics. With the ratings of 100 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes, the first season showed how popular it became. Both audiences and critics also appreciated the second season.

Since “Father Ted,” Derry Girls has become the most popular comedy on Channel 4.

This series is set in Derry, Northern Island, during the period of political conflict in 1990. It revolves around a group of teens. This group has Erin Quinn, Orla McCool, Clare Devlin, Michelle Mallon, and James Maguire.

Now, let’s take a step forward and have a glimpse of the information that we have about season 3.

Release date of “Derry Girls” Season 3

The first season of “Derry Girls” had six episodes, and it aired from January 4, 2018, to February 8, 2018. Similarly, the second season also had six episodes, and it aired from March 5, 2019, to April 9, 2019.

The makers of the series have not yet revealed the exact date of release of season 3 of Derry Girls. However, it is likely that it would release in late 2020 and may contain six episodes, similar to season 1 and 2.

The expected plot of “Derry Girls” Season 3

This series focuses on the group of teens. This group has sarcastic Erin, quiet Orla, sensible Clare, wild Michelle, and, last but not least, James, Michelle’s cousin.

They all attend Catholic girls’ secondary school and live during the end of Troubles in Derry.

Season 2 made the viewers emotional when James, Michelle’s cousin, decided not to leave Derry and stay there.

After season 2, viewers have even high hopes for season 3, and it is expected that season 3 will arrive with many exciting events that will strengthen the bond between these teens.

The cast of “Derry Girls” Season 3

The cast of season 3 of “Derry Girls” is likely to include actors such as

  • Saoirse- Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn
  • Louisa Harland as Orla McCool
  • Nicola Coughlan as Clare Develin
  • Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire
  • Tara Lynne O’ Neill as Mary Quinn
  • Tommy Tiernan as Da/ Gerry, Erin’s father
  • Ian McElhinney as Grandad Joe, Erin and Orla’ s grandfather

 Stay with us for more updates.

