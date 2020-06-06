Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer: About the Display

One of the most popular and enjoyable arcade manga series of all time is your Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. The first season of the series was a massive success and earned it a massive fan base. Illustrated and written by Koyoharu Gotoge, the series is a Japanese manga series.

Demon Slayer: Storyline

It is the narrative of a boy, of Tanjiro Kamado. The storyline of the show revolves around Tanjiro becoming a fanatic. What happens following Nezuko, his sister becomes a demon. Tanjiro’s whole family has been slaughtered and murdered and today it is Tanjiro’s journey for a demon.



Release Date:

The season one became popular and it’s fan base improved.

Season two’s release date hasn’t been announced. But we could expect it to release by the end of 2020 or even the beginning of 2021.

Even then there can be changes in the launch date due to the pandemic. So we have to wait till any official confirmation is made.

The expected cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season two:

We expect some of the cast to return for season two as well. This includes —

Tanjiro Kamado

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Nezuko Kamado

Inosuke Hashibira

Genya Shinazugawa

Kanao Tsuyuri