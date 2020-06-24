Home TV Series Demon Slayer: kimetsu no yaiba Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Every...
TV Series

Demon Slayer: kimetsu no yaiba Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Every Latest Update

By- Aryan Singh
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is a Japanese Manga television series written by Koyoharu Gotoge. This martial arts adventure dark fantasy anime series has again quite a lot of fan following after the release of its first season. Shueisha has published this Japanese manga series, whereas its English publisher is Viz Media.

Haruo Sotozaki has directed the TV series. The English network that airs the show is Adult Swim from Cartoon Network (CN). The show first aired in Japan from April 6, 2019, to September 28, 2019.

Due to its tremendous success all across Japan and the rest of the world, this television series is set to return with a sequel which fans might love more than they praised season 1 of the show. The release date for the same has also been finalized.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 release date

As mentioned above, the release date for the sequel has been decided. The sequel of the Demon Slayer is set to be released on October 16, 2020. The fans will have to wait some more time to watch the show.

The show has also been nominated for a lot of awards.

Demon Slayer season 2 plot

The series focuses on a boy named Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes a Demon Slayer after his family gets slaughtered, and his sister turns into a demon. The show depicts how the protagonist of the story fights the demons to defeat them.

As of now, we do not know the plot of season 2 of the show.

Aryan Singh

