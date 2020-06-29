- Advertisement -

Death Note 2: The Name is a Japanese Anime Television movie based On the Death Note anime and manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The film is directed by Tetsurō Araki and produced by Toshio Nakatani, Manabu Tamura, and Masao Maruyama. It was aired on Nippon TV on August 31, 2007.

Death Note Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Death Note’ season 1 premiered on October 4, 2006, and with a total Of 37 episodes, it went on till. The show released more than a decade ago, but its impact can be felt in the world of anime. With its popularity, even Netflix couldn’t keep its hands off it and even came out with its variant of it. Moreover, Netflix also has a new trick rolled up its sleeves where the streaming platform will be coming out with a whole new film sequel. As much as we appreciate Netflix’s effort to recreate this classic, we doubt that it will ever have the ability to match the perfection of the first.

The Harder fact to swallow is that as we would love to see one, a sequel of this series seems likely. You’re probably aware it has an ending if you’ve seen season 1. So even if a year 2 ever is greenlit, it will essentially be a whole new makeover of the original where we won’t also get to see out our beloved Light Yagami and L. Recently, several online forums were fueling rumors regarding the anime’s renewal and several even claimed that the renewed anime would be an adaptation of the second half of this source material manga.

But, none of these rumors were backed up with any concrete confirmations from the Studio’s end, and because Madhouse Already has far too many projects on its plate, it appears very probable it will ever return to an anime that’s so old. If we get any information regarding Death Note season 2 in the future, we’ll surely update it here.

Death Note Season 2: Cast

We can expect the cast of season 1 to reprise their roles in season 2, which have been Tatsuya Fujiwara as Light Yagami, Kenichi Matsuyama as L, Erika Toda, as Misa Amane and many more.

What Plot Can We Expect From Death Note Season 2?

It revolves Around Light Yagami, a brilliant teenager who, by chance, stumbles upon a mysterious book called” Death Note,” that belongs to’Ryuk. ‘ anybody whose name is written on its pages is killed by It.

This opportunity is taken by light to Eliminate the evil from this world, but things take a turn when he starts killing innocents and becomes consumed by its powers. This leads by L, a mysterious detective.

In January, Crunchyroll posted on Twitter which”First New Death Note Manga Chapter in 12 years to be published in February’s Jump SQ”. And this features a story about how Ryuk’s Death Note drops to ground once more. Thus, fans are very anxious And excited that season two could be based on this. All we could do is Hope for a series renewal!