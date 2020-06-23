Home TV Series Netflix Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need...
TV SeriesNetflix

Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Hey! Then you are the right location if you love anime like me. Here we are going to discuss the upgrades for the approaching period of death note. What was on this note. This Japanese manga series triumphed to maintain its distinctive location. You’re talking about this anime based on manga series of the same name as in the series. The storyline is so attractive following the finale episode of its debut season wrap up its fan eagerly waiting for its season 2 for streamed soon that you can’t resist it for whatever.

Release Date

The time included 37 Episodes was launched on 3, and the final episode was released on 27. There is not any official release date yet for Death Note season 2. In case it follows the practices of this very first season, it is possible that we”ll get to see season two. It has not happened over 13 years because it initially aired. There isn’t any source material for releasing season two.

Cast

The cast can remain the same as it had been from the season 1 -Mamoru Miyano and Brad Swaile (Light Yagami), Aya Hirano (Misa Amane), Nakamura Shido II (Ryuk), Kappie Yamaguchi (L), Naoya Uchida (Soichiro Yagami), Keiji Fujiwara(Shuichi Aizawa), Ryo Naito (Touta Matsuda), Christopher Britton (Soichiro Yagami), Vincent Tong (Touta Matsuda), Shannon Chan-Keny (Misa Amane), Kiyoshi Kobayashi (Watari), Trevor Devall (Shuichi Aizawa), Alessandro Juliani (L), Kazuya Nakai (Kanzo Mogi), Ai Sato (Sachiko Yagami) and many others.

Plot

The Gods of Death, shinigami, can kill anyone Human kingdom by entering the victims’ names in a laptop known as the death note. But the entire world of Shingamis is not the same and has been dusked up with a feeling of gloomy monotony. Somewhere on the planet, a weary Shinigami named Ryuk makes the decision to drop his laptop into the human realm.

Light Yagami, the protagonist, places a notebook fall from Nowhere and heads towards it to investigate. He jumps to a premise that it all is a prank as he moves through the rules that have been enlisted from the Death Note. Soon, the world starts to notice these deaths, and others call him a psychopath while others start encouraging his motives.

That can be when a mysterious exceptionally talented detective named L Takes up the case, and an intense battle of wisdom ensues between Light and L. With each episode, the stakes get higher, but in this lethal game of cat and mouse, there’ll just be one winner.

So we’re expecting next season is going to be as intriguing and thrill as this season.

Trailer

As the job is still on paper, no trailer was launched by Netflix. For upcoming updates, stay connected.

