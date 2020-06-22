Death Note Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Story And More Uodates

- Advertisement -

Death Note is an anime series directed by Tetsuro Araki, which aired In Japan on Nippon Tv from October 3, 2006. It has been more than a decade since the show sired if they would receive a season two, and fans wonder.

The show is based on the manga series Death Note’ by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. The first has thirty-seven episodes. Apart from the show, the manga series has been converted into films. There is also a television set, a Netflix series, and a musical.

Release of Death Note Season 2

Season 1 of Death Note has aired around October 4 until June 27, 2007, in 2006. This contained 37 episodes.

Now because of the pandemic of coronavirus, all the releases have been delayed.

Release of Season 2’s amount we could think of in mid-2021.

The show follows a high school student Light Yagami who is brilliant but bored. He stumbles upon Death Notice, a mysterious book that kills any person whose name is written inside. Things take a turn when he becomes absorbed by the energy of Death Note, although light takes this opportunity to rid the world of evil. He is responsible for investigating the deaths because he enters into a cat and mouse chase with Detective L.

It is highly unlikely that the season is going to appear. It Has been thirteen years since the first season, which has been pretty self-concluding. But, there are adaptations of this manga series that research more and have sequels.

Death Note Season 2 Story

The Story Revolves around a magnificently genius boy Light Yagami who gets a hold of this mysterious otherworldly book, “Death Notice.” This book possesses the ability to kill anyone if the user of this book writes a name on it. Light takes it to bring the world to justice by executing those whom he thinks is morally unworthy upon discovering the real power of the publication. He attempts to change the world into a world that is crime-free and becomes a figure called Kira. But, his mighty powers led him to kill the innocent as forces attempt to find him to get executed by light. A famous global detective takes up the case. He is considered as a mysterious person as no one has seen him. Capture Light Yagami, and he risks his life to solve the situation.

Death Note Season 2 Cast

The major roles are given here:

Mello

Misa Amane

Teru Mikami

Light Yagami

Ryuk

Near

Death Note Ending

Death Note ended with an end and Covered everything that fans had to know. It consisted of 37 episodes And ended with Light Yagami.