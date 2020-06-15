Deadpool 3: Release Date, Possible Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Deadpool is one of the best marvel movies ever produced. It is also one of the most successful movie franchise from MCU. Deadpool was released for the first time in 2016. 20th Century Fox distributed the movie. The movie was an instant success in the box office all across the globe. The movie’s budget was $58 million, and the movie grossed for over $780 million worldwide.

The first part of the movie was released in the U.S. on February 12, 2016. The movie was nominated for numerous awards, and it won some deserving ones as well. A sequel of the movie Deadpool 2 was also released in 2018. The budget for Deadpool 2 was $110 million, and it also grossed $785 million all across the globe, similar to its predecessor.

Deadpool 3 release date

The movie is going to be directed by David Wernick. Unfortunately, we do not have any official information about the release dates of the movie. However, according to rumors, it is expected that the movie will be released at the end of 2022. This much delay in the movie’s renewal can be due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 across the globe.

Deadpool 3 cast

It is expected that Ryan Reynolds will be back to reprise the role of Wade Wilson for Deadpool 3. Except for this, we do not have any information regarding the plot and the cast for the latest movie in the series.

