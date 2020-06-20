Home TV Series Netflix "Dead to Me" Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast,...
“Dead to Me” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Netflix‘s black comedy, “Dead to Me”, has created a huge fan base. After the second season, viewers are quite curious to know about the arrival of third season.

Created by Liz Feldman, the first season of this series premiered on May 3, 2019 on Netflix. So far, this series has released two seasons. This series has impressed millions of viewers with its two seasons.

It revolves around the strong friendship bond between two ladies named Judy and Jen. It not only highlights their friendship but also focuses on secrets and mysteries of lives of these two women.

The second season of this series released on May 8, 2020. It was, undoubtedly, a cliffhanger and hyped the audience for season 3.

So, let’s take a step forward and check out the details of season 3 of “Dead to Me”.

Release date of “Dead to Me” Season 3

Neither Netflix nor the makers of “Dead to me” have yet announced anything regarding the renewal of this series for the third season.

However, considering the popularity of the second season, it seems that very soon “Dead to Me” will get renewed.

It is predicted that the season 3 of “Dead to Me” may get released in 2021. However, the ongoing pandemic has made it very difficult to predict anything accurately.

Expected plot of “Dead to me” Season 3

The season 2 of this series was full of twists and turns. In season 2, Jen and Judy struggled to hide the body of Judy’s fiancé, Steve, who was killed by Jen. Steve’s brother, Ben appeared. Unlike Steve, Ben was quite gentle and kind.

After facing a lot of challenges in trying to hide the dead body of Steve, Detective Perez got to know about the murder of Steve but she let Jen go after both ladies shared their painful past.

The story takes a sharp turn when both the ladies got severely injured after their car being hit by another car. Surprisingly, the driver of another car was none but drunken Ben.

In season 3, it will be revealed that how these ladies will survive the accident and whether Ben is a gentle man or not.

Cast of “Dead to Me” Season 3

The cast of third season of this series is likely to comprise many actors from previous season. New actors may also get introduced. Actors those are likely to come back include:

  • Christina Applegate as Jen Harding
  • Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale
  • James Marsden as Steve Wood
  • Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding
Simran Jaiswal

