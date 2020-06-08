Home TV Series Netflix Dead to me" Season 3: Check out the recent updates on its...
TV SeriesNetflix

Dead to me" Season 3: Check out the recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and many other things

By- Simran Jaiswal
This creation of Liz Feldman, “Dead to me”, has created a global fan base all over the world. This dark comedy web television series, premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix. So far, this series has released two seasons. This series is quite popular because it contains the elements of suspense and comedy.

This series revolves around two women, Jen and Judy. These two ladies meet each other in a therapy group for bereft spouses. Jen is a widow who has recently lost her husband, whereas Judy has lost her fiancé. A strong friendship develops between them. The entire story takes a sharp turn when many secrets start getting revealed, but these ladies stand by each other.

So far, this series has released two seasons. The second season of this series was indeed a cliffhanger, and now fans are waiting for the arrival of season 3. Now, let’s see what information we have about season 3 of “Dead to me”.

Release date of season 3 of “Dead to me.”

Netflix has not yet announced the renewal of season 3 of “Dead to me”. Moreover, due to this ongoing pandemic, it is very difficult to predict the release date of season 3 of “Dead to me”. Considering the demand for season 3, Netflix may renew the series for the third season, and it may hit the screen in mid-2021.

The expected plot of season 3 of “Dead to me.”

In season 2, Jen and Judy struggled a lot to hide the murder of Judy’s ex-fiance, Steve Wood. They faced many challenges, and amidst these problems, their friendship grew stronger. By the end of the second season, Jen confessed her crime to save her son Charlie, but Detective Perez let her go.

In the final moments of season 2, Jen and Judy met with a severe accident and the driver that hit their car turned out to be Ben, Steve’s identical twin brother.

In season 3, we will get to know how Jen and Judy will survive the accident. The secret of Ben, who called himself the twin brother of Steve and appeared as a genuine man, maybe revealed in the third season.

The cast of Season 3 of “Dead to me.”

No information has been shared about the cast. But viewers may expect

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, James Marsden as Ben Wood, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding and many others.

Simran Jaiswal

