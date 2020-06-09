Dead to Me Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And And More Updates

- Advertisement -

The American dark comedy web TV series’ dead to me’ has been created by Liz Feldman. The show has been produced for Netflix. The season gained positive reviews from all across the globe. Season 1 of the show premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2019, and has gained quite a following since then. Due to the increasing demand from the fans and seeing the scope for continuation of the story, Netflix renewed the show for another season in June 2019.

Dead to me season 2 release date

Netflix has quite a good reputation in listening to the requests of their fans. Hence, the show was renewed for the second season. The company is known not to delay any of their favorite series. So, Season 2 of the show has already been released on Netflix. It premiered on Netflix on May 8, 2020.

A total of 20 episodes, including season 1 and season 2 have been released on Netflix. Each season has 10 episodes each. The show has been produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, Visualized Inc., and CBS Television Studios.

Dead to me season 2 cast

As the show is already premiering on Netflix, we have all the information regarding the show’s cast. Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, James Marsden as Ben Wood, Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding and many other well know faces can be seen in the show.

