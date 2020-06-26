Dead Island 2: Check Out The Release date, Cast Plot And All The Major Update

- Advertisement -

Dead Island 2 is a sequel to the Dead Island video game from 2011. Dead Island 2 is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Dambster Studios. Deep Silver will publish the game for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox One.

This game is the third major installment in the Dead Island video game series. The game takes place in different locations in California. The developers of the game were changed quite often. Yager Development was first developing the game till 2016 from where Sumo Digital took over. Then the studio was again changed to Dambster Studios in 2019.

Dead Island 2 Plot

The game’s main storyline will be set sometime after the events of Dead Island and Escape Dead Island. The game is also going to be set in different locations in California.

Fortunately for the fans, the game will have two modes in which the gamers can play, Single Player and Multiplayer. The game will have different combat mechanics from its previous versions.

The game will revolve around the story of a new zombie outbreak due to which the United States armed forces have put California under a full quarantine mode.

Dead Island 2 release date

The game was first released in 2014. Unfortunately for the fans, The game is still in works. No information regarding the release date has been provided yet.

However, we have seen leaks for the game from time to time. This is only increasing the expectations of the fans.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.