Dark season 3: Release date, theories, Cast and everything you need to know

By- Shubh Bohra
The first season hit the screen back in December 2017. Still, then fans had to wait more than a year and a half for season 2 which landed on June 21st, 2019 the day Michael who was also Mikkel died by suicide and kick start at the chain of the events well played indeed but can we expect season 3 odda are revealed on Instagram at the end of May 2019 that filming was about to begin and it’s official.

The plot of Dark Season 3

Season 3 as the last it will need to clear that up and explain exactly where the pair have gone how that will affect the rest of the narrative and characters and just how many alternate realities and other time-traveling devices there are we also saw a middle-aged Jonas fire up one-time travel device alongside young Magnus Franziska.

The character of Dark Season 3

We’re going to see bit more about groan auric also the same we did in season 2 where we put a little bit put a focus on different characters like Claudia and Egon we’re going to do same in season 3 and call some people up that had smaller parts and yes Martha and Jonas that’s the big centerpiece of it all.

stay tuned for more updates

