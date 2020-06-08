“Dark” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Netflix‘s one of the most popular non-English web series, “Dark”, is all set to premiere with its final season.

So far, this science fiction thriller web series has released two seasons, and now it’s fans are waiting for the third season. It has created a global fan base all over the world with its unique plot.

Both the seasons of this German series was well received by the audience and critics.

The plot of the series “Dark” focuses on the factual inferences of time and its effects on humans. It revolves around the secrets of four estranged families and how they slowly start disclosing time travel conspiracy which spans for three generations.

Since the third season is going to be the final season, t is expected that it will unravel all the mysteries.

Release date of “Dark” Season 3

It was announced a few weeks ahead of the debut of the season 2 that the Dark would come with its third and final season. On May 26, 2020, the teaser trailer has been released which has created the craze among the viewers. The trailer has revealed that the season 3 will debut on June 27, 2020. Its fans already predicted this release date. Season 2 premiered on June 21. It was the day when Michael killed himself. It was likely that June 27 would be chosen for the release of season 3 as it is the date of the last cycle and the apocalypse.

The expected plot of “Dark” Season 3

The second season of this series was indeed a cliffhanger. By the end of season 2, Martha was killed by the antagonist of the series, Adam. But the twist comes when in the final episode an alternative version of Martha appeared. When she was asked by Jonas what time she belonged to, she answered: “The question isn’t from what time, but from what world”. She also took Jonas somewhere with her.

Now it seems that season 3 will reveal the secret of other dimension and the question is where the alternate Martha took Jonas. It will also reveal why Adam, who calls himself the future self of Jonas, is so brutal.

The cast of “Dark” Season 3

The cast of “Dark” season 3 is likely to include Louis Hofmann as teen Jonas, Jordis Triebel as Katharina, Lisa Vicari as Martha, Mark Waschke as Noah, Andreas Pietschmann as older Jonas, and also Lea Van Acken and many new characters may also get introduced.

